ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Short Interest Down 38.6% in February

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the February 11th total of 52,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, CEO Jess M. Ravich sold 276,237 shares of ALJ Regional stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $497,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,737,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 70.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 287,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. ALJ Regional has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

