Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of ALNA opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $93,228.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

