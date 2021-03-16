Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Encore Wire worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Encore Wire by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,830,000 after purchasing an additional 222,744 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $71.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

