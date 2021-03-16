Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 68,005 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $2,102,714.60. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $52,474.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,541.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,537,249 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBZ opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.