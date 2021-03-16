Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. The company has a market cap of $822.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

