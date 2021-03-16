Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of M/I Homes worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after acquiring an additional 175,312 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MHO stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $57.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.