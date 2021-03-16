Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,592 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMBC opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.19 million, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $37,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,878.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $39,016 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

