Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 360 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNC. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 7.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Tennant by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tennant by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 89,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.59. Tennant has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,809 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,640 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,804 shares of company stock worth $1,513,415. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.