Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,300 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,394 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Transocean worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 75.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 61.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

