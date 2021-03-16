AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.65

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 1326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $38.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 153.97%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 41.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 332,341 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 320,772 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 412,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,057 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 296,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.