Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,967 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

