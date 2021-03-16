Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,170 U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.10% of U.S. Concrete at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,475,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in U.S. Concrete by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at $6,176,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $297,932. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

