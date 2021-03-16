Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 42,342 OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSPN. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in OneSpan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in OneSpan by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in OneSpan by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 211.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after buying an additional 507,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

