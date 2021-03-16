Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $986,000 in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

