Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 31,564 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501,517 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.