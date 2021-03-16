Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $515,000 Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,130,000 after acquiring an additional 606,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,706,000 after acquiring an additional 133,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 54.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 235,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,628,000 after acquiring an additional 120,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

