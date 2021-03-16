Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded up $51.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,118.29. The stock had a trading volume of 52,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,061. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,039.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,761.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

