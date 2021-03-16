Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $330,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $35.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,089.98. 81,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,036. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,028.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,754.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.