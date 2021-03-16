Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $37.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2,091.52. 88,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,028.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,754.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.