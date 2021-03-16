alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.85 ($18.65).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of ETR:AOX traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €14.07 ($16.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.31.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

