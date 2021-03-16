Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof Sells 245 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 245 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $14,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $246,280.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Howard N. Morof sold 262 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $16,115.62.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $254,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $248,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $228,480.00.

ALTR stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. 266,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,022. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the software’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,232 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

