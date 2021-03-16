Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.27.

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE:AYX opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.54. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.67, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $135,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $425,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $14,544,429. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

