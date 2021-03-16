Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Georgetown University grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 3,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 5,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,081.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,198.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

