Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 43.4% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,081.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,198.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,188.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

