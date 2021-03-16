American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 27,610 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Express by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $1,959,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of American Express by 14.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,955 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $146.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

