American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Increased to $4.25 by Analysts at National Alliance Securities

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price target lifted by National Alliance Securities from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $3.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.76.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

