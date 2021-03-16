AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $112.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,474. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

