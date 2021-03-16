Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.51. 77,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,387. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.39. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

