Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect Ampco-Pittsburgh to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AP opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on AP. TheStreet upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

