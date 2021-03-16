Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.70 million, a P/E ratio of 136.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $773,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,513,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,811 shares of company stock worth $3,032,786 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

