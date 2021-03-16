Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the February 11th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASYS. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

