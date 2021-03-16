Analysts Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,300. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 330.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 169,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 162,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,424,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

