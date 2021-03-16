Analysts Anticipate SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaChange International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in SeaChange International by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 453,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,475. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.81. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

