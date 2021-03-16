Analysts Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $17,858,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.00. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

