Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Cutera posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cutera by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cutera by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 1.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

