Analysts Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce sales of $85.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.37 million and the highest is $86.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $66.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $375.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $377.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $407.50 million, with estimates ranging from $398.98 million to $412.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perion Network by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $19.99. 36,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,974. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.75 million, a PE ratio of 75.04, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

