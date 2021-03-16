Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,131,438. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -140.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 966,881 shares of company stock valued at $52,087,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

