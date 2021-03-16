Analysts Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report $98.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.54 million to $111.78 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $337.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $472.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $477.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $568.42 million, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on TVTY. Barrington Research raised their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 512.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,835 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $1,140,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,334,000 after purchasing an additional 163,957 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TVTY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. 11,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

