Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

3/8/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$121.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$113.00.

3/3/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$108.00 to C$113.00.

3/2/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$108.66 to C$125.99. They now have a "top pick" rating on the stock.



“

3/2/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$122.00.

2/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$104.00 to C$110.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$106.50 to C$112.50.

2/24/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$102.00 to C$113.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$97.00.

2/24/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$110.00.

2/24/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$116.00 to C$120.00.

2/24/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$126.00.

2/19/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$103.50 to C$106.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE BMO traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$109.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,785. The firm has a market cap of C$70.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$55.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$101.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

