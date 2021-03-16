Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Canfor (CFPZF)

Canfor (OTCMKTS: CFPZF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.50 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Canfor had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 3,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548. Canfor Co. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

