Analysts Set Expectations for LendingClub Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for LendingClub in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the credit services provider will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

LendingClub stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $875,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $100,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,222,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $390,012 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth $339,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 292.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

