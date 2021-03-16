Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT at $24.47

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 38,499 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 55,854 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

