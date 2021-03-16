Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Target Price at $36.00

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $33.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

