Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) in the last few weeks:

3/16/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $61.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $66.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $42.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $61.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/24/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

1/28/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACADIA’s sole marketed drug Nuplazid recorded strong sales since its launch. Its label expansion program also looks promising with several studies targeting various disorders currently being underway. A regulatory application seeking an approval for Nuplazid to treat dementia-related psychosis is under review in the United States. The decision is expected on Apr 3, 2021. If approved, not only the drug’s eligible patient population will be expanded but sales will be driven higher as well. However, a heavy dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a concern. So, any regulatory and developmental setback will hurt the stock severely. Moreover, stiff competition remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of ACAD traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.10. 77,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,626. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.