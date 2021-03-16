AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of ANAB opened at $19.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $7,157,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after buying an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 94,436 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

