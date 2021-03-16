Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $6.58. Anchiano Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 33,773 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $288,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANCN)
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.
