Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $6.58. Anchiano Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 33,773 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Anchiano Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $288,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.