Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,315 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Antares Pharma worth $47,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,120 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,255,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

ATRS opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $734.86 million, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $34,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 763,133 shares of company stock worth $3,682,268. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.