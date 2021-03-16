Aperio Group LLC Decreases Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,112 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Qudian were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QD. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qudian by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 168,111 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.11. Qudian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $125.11 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

