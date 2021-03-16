Aperio Group LLC Sells 7,228 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRK. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

NYSE CRK opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

