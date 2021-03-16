Aperio Group LLC Trims Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 974,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 34,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $399.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock worth $132,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDSI. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

